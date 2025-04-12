Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys 70,386 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology comprises approximately 2.8% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $37,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

