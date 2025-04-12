Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys Shares of 116,439 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,581.50. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $655,902.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,559.52. The trade was a 34.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,791 shares of company stock worth $6,134,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEGA. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

