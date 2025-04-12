Next Century Growth Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,830 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Smith Douglas Homes were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter worth about $530,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith Douglas Homes ( NYSE:SDHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

