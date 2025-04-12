Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $18.91 Million Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet makes up 1.4% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $379,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 149.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 76,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 39.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 127,689 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.21 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $858.89 million, a PE ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Insider Activity

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

QuinStreet Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

