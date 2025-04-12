Next Century Growth Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,927,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after buying an additional 335,713 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,342,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after acquiring an additional 57,068 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,237,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 893,463 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 641,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 372,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 421.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 380,392 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

