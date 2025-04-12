Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 124,267 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,267 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,664,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 821,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 177,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 521,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 124,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.90 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,025. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,400. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $1,676,533 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

