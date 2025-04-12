Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 7,999 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after buying an additional 1,682,326 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Shopify by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,201,000 after buying an additional 1,647,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

SHOP opened at $83.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

