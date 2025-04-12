Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,253 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Flywire by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 74,465 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Flywire by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,238,000 after acquiring an additional 781,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen Howard purchased 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.80. This trade represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

