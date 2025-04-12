Next Century Growth Investors LLC Takes $24.11 Million Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,298,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,106,000. Paycor HCM makes up 1.8% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $962,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,485,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

