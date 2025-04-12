NFP Retirement Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.94. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

