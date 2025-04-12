NFP Retirement Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NFP Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.