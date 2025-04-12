NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

NFP Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

