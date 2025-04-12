NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 541 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NFP Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $85.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.