Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 832 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

