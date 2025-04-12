Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $292.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $337.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.95 and a 200-day moving average of $321.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

