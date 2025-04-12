Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $78.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

