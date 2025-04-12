Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 accounts for 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMJB stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4752 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

In other Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 7,122 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,808,560.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,711,388.72. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $23,286,152 in the last ninety days.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

