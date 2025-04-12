Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

