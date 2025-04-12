Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.53 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68). Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 3 shares.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.81.

Get Northern 2 VCT alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern 2 VCT

In other Northern 2 VCT news, insider Ranjan Ramparia acquired 17,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,052.56 ($13,157.80). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.