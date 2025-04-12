Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.64. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 14,648 shares trading hands.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova LifeStyle

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Free Report) by 380.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Nova LifeStyle worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

