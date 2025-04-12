Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.25 and last traded at $61.30. 2,540,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,729,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $290.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

