NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $15.59. 2,338,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,140,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 516,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,211.91. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. This represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,114 shares of company stock worth $1,351,231. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 204.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 111,812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 581.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 100,995 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $555,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 57.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 472.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 124,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

