Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $4.92. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 1,002,595 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
