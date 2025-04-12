Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $4.92. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 1,002,595 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JQC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 402,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 138,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

