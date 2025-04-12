NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6,562.85 and last traded at $7,095.87, with a volume of 31309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,700.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7,262.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8,301.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 838,726.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in NVR by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in NVR by 116,808.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

