OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 160.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.5%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.