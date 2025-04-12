OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) versus Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Head to Head Analysis

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) and Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Kyverna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -51.12% -37.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 5 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OKYO Pharma and Kyverna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

OKYO Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.21%. Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 789.97%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than OKYO Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyverna Therapeutics has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Kyverna Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 12.66 -$60.37 million ($3.47) -0.59

OKYO Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyverna Therapeutics.

Summary

Kyverna Therapeutics beats OKYO Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

