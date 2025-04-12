Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,872 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEUS. StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZEUS opened at $29.94 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.60 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Olympic Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.