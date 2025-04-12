Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Omeros has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $390.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.35.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Omeros by 692.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

