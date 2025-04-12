OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Upgraded by Cfra Research to “Moderate Sell” Rating

Cfra Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report) to a moderate sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMVKY
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OMV Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.