OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Upgraded by Cfra Research to “Moderate Sell” Rating

Cfra Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report) to a moderate sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OMVKY opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

