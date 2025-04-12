Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 680,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 815,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

