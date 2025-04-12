Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.65 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.72). Panther Securities shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.72), with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

Panther Securities Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 301.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 312.16. The company has a market cap of £52.11 million, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.18.

About Panther Securities

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

