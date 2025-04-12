Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Head-To-Head Contrast

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 5.07% 3.11% 2.54% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 1 3 12 0 2.69 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CoStar Group and Patient Portal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $87.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Given CoStar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Patient Portal Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.74 billion 11.60 $374.70 million $0.35 221.11 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Patient Portal Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Patient Portal Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.