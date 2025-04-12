Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287,066 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,224.50. The trade was a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.96%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

