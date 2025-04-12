PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.64. PAVmed shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 62,629 shares traded.

PAVmed Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 6.32% of PAVmed worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

