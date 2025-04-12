Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.71 and traded as high as $19.33. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 3,144 shares trading hands.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 54.68%.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

