PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $145.35 and last traded at $145.09. 1,845,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,027,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after buying an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after buying an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

