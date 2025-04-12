Petros Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.95.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.36. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

