Petros Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,320 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

