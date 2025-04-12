Petros Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,656 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of IR opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

