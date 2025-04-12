Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $279,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.35.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

