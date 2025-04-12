Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $302,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 770.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 730,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,043,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $441.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This trade represents a 31.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,843. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

