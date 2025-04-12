Petros Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $3,568,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,179,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $293.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

