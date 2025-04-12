Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Today – April 12th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Charles River Laboratories International are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares issued by companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and other medicinal products. These stocks can be influenced by regulatory approvals, scientific breakthroughs, and market demand for new treatments, making them a key subsector within the broader healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $10.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $731.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $837.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $823.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $174.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,046,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,388. The stock has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.49. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.62. 9,940,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.14. 16,176,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,512,141. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 55,013,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,243,601. The stock has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $10.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.91. 2,656,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,843. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $409.85 and a one year high of $627.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

CRL stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $99.56. 11,602,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

