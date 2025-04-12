Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after buying an additional 2,353,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $132,405,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $93.99 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

