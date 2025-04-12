Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $144.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 660.9% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $153.85 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

