Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $220,000 Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,408.48. This represents a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.