Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $245,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $421.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.27.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

