Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $364,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 40,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 854.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.