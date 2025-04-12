Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $364,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 40,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 854.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.