Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases 252 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,842,954,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,730,000 after buying an additional 976,823 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $208,843,000 after acquiring an additional 844,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day moving average of $254.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

