Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 98 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.62.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FERG opened at $164.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average is $184.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

